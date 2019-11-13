Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / NZ Dollar Spikes Up After RBNZ Holds Rate Steady Unexpectedly

NZ Dollar Spikes Up After RBNZ Holds Rate Steady Unexpectedly

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The New Zealand dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, after New Zealand’s central bank left the key interest rate unchanged, defying expectations for a reduction.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, led by Governor Adrian Orr, decided to keep the Official Cash Rate at 1.0 percent. Economists had expected a quarter-point reduction to 0.75 percent.

“Economic developments since the August statement do not warrant a change to the already stimulatory monetary setting at this time,” according to the accompanying statement.

In its statement, the central bank said that it is prepared to add further monetary stimulus if needed.

“Interest rates will need to remain at low levels for a prolonged period to ensure inflation reaches the mid-point of our target range and employment remains around its maximum sustainable level,” it added.

The kiwi appreciated to an 8-day high of 69.90 against the yen, from near a 4-week low of 68.92 seen at 7:30 pm ET. If the kiwi continues its rise, 71.5 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The kiwi strengthened to an 8-day high of 0.6416 against the greenback, after falling to 0.6328 at 5:00 pm ET. Next key resistance for the kiwi is seen around the 0.66 level.

The NZ currency moved up to 1.7144 against the euro, its biggest since September 12. The kiwi is seen finding resistance around the 1.70 level.

The kiwi firmed to near a 3-week high of 1.0670 against the aussie, following a decline to 1.0806 at 5:15 pm ET. On the upside, 1.05 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the kiwi.

Looking ahead, German final CPI for October is set for release at 2:00 am ET.

U.K. CPI and PPI for October and house price index for September, as well as Eurozone industrial production for the same month are due in the European session.

In the New York session, U.S. consumer price inflation and monthly budget statement for October will be featured.

At 11:00 am ET, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify on the economy before the Joint Economic Committee in Washington DC.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.