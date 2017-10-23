NZ Dollar Strengthens Against Majors

The New Zealand dollar advanced against its major opponents in late Asian deals on Monday.

The kiwi rose to a 4-day high of 79.34 against the yen, off its early low of 79.02.

The kiwi advanced to 1.6865 against the euro, 1.1212 against the Aussie and 0.6978 against the greenback, from its previous more than 5-month low of 1.6959, near 6-month low of 1.1257 and a 5-month low of 0.6932, respectively.

The kiwi is seen finding resistance around 80.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the aussie, 0.71 against the greenback and 1.67 against the euro.

