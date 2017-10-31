NZ Dollar Weakens Amid Rising Risk Aversion, PM Ardern's Housing Curbs

The New Zealand dollar slipped against its major opponents in the Asian session on Tuesday, weighed by soft Chinese PMI data and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement of a ban on foreign buyers from purchasing existing homes.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that Chinese manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to a 3-month low of 51.6 in October from 52.4 in September. The expected score was 52.0.

NZ government is determined to end foreign buying of existing houses by introducing an amendment to the Overseas Investment Act to classify residential housing as ‘sensitive,’ PM Ardern said at a post-cabinet press conference.

Ardern said the government is planning to introduce the legislation by Christmas and passed in the new year.

The Bank of Japan held its monetary policy unchanged, as widely expected.

The BoJ decided by an 8-1 majority vote to maintain interest rate at -0.1 percent and the 10-year yield on Japanese government bonds at zero percent.

Investors await the Fed meeting beginning later in the day for more clues on the possible trajectory of monetary policy.

The kiwi weakened against its major rivals on Monday, with the exception of the greenback.

The kiwi dropped to 1.1220 against the aussie and held steady thereafter. The kiwi is seen finding support around the 1.14 region.

The kiwi slipped to a 4-day low of 1.7016 against the euro, compared to 1.6942 hit late New York Monday. Continuation of the kiwi’s downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.72 mark.

The kiwi that closed Monday’s trading at 0.6876 against the greenback slipped to 0.6838. If the kiwi slides further, 0.67 is possibly seen as its next support level.

The NZ currency fell to 77.41 against the yen, a level unseen since May 22. On the downside, 76.00 is likely seen as its next support level.

Looking ahead, Eurozone inflation for October, advanced GDP data for the third quarter and jobless rate for September are set for release in the European session.

In the New York session, Canada GDP data for August and industrial product price index for September, as well as S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for August and U.S. consumer confidence for October are due.

At 3:30 am ET, the Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will testify along with Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance, in Ottawa.

