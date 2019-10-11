Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac, notes that New Zealand’s retail spending continued to rise in September, with a 0.4% gain over the month, following a large increase in August. Key Quotes “After some very sluggish spending growth in the first half of the year, we may now be seeing the early signs of a […] The post NZ: Retail spending continued to rise in September – Westpac appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story