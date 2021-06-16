NZD/CAD dropped again in the short term but the support holds for now, so it could develop an upside movement. It is moving decidedly sideways right now, as it tries to attract more buyers into the game. Surprisingly or not, CAD is still bearish in the short term even if the Canadian CPI was reported […] The post NZD/CAD – Can Buyers Take It Higher? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- NZD/CAD – Can Buyers Take It Higher? - June 16, 2021
- Free Forex Trading Signal Buy AUD/CAD – 16th June 2021 - June 16, 2021
- EUR/JPY Into A Continuation Pattern With Bullish Bias - June 15, 2021