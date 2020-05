The New Zealand Central bank meets on Wednesday. What is the outlook for the New Zealand dollar? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Citi sees a scope for NZD to shoot higher after the RBNZ policy meeting this week. “Positioning is so one-sided that it alone dictates higher levels over this week if the […] The post NZD: Fade Weakens If RBNZ Goes Negative On Rates – Citi appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story