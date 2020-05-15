The New Zealand dollar is down over 2 percent in the month of May. What is the outlook for the currency in the near-term? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Citi discusses NZD outlook and looks to add short exposure via selling rallies in the near-term. “Well played Adrian. Pressure will remain on the flightless […] The post NZD: Liquidity-Inspired Bounces To Present Great Opportunities To Add To Shorts – Citi appeared first on Forex Crunch.
