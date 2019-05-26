The New Zealand dollar has been on the back foot due to the trade wars. What’s next? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: NAB discusses NZD/USD technical outlook and adopts a bearish bias in the near and medium-term. NAB now targets NZD/USD at 0.6435 in 1-.month, and at 0.6250 in 3-months. “Last week’s close below […] The post NZD/USD: 2019 Range Breakout Reconfirms M-Term Downtrend; Where To Target? – NAB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story