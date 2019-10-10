NZD/USD is moving into positive territories again and has pierced the 21-day moving average. Risk-on markets were supportive of the commodity complex overnight as US/Sino trade talks gain positive momentum again. The NZD was picking up a bid overnight, reversing the risk-off sell-off that ensued following a series of negative trade headlines earlier in the […] The post NZD/USD clutching the 21-DMA following positive trade talk sentiment rally appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Eos price analysis: EOS/USD drops by 4% after encountering resistance at $3.26 - October 10, 2019
- NZD/USD clutching the 21-DMA following positive trade talk sentiment rally - October 10, 2019
- Bitstamp expands partnership with BitGo to provide custody for crypto assets - October 10, 2019