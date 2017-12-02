The New Zealand dollar suffered during the latter part of the year due to political fear, especially as Jacinda Ardern was sworn in. But has it gone too far? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: CIBC FX Strategy Research discusses NZD outlook, noticing that the post NZ election period has seen investors aggressively re-position their […] The post NZD/USD Looks To Be Sold Off Too Much; What’s Next? – CIBC appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story