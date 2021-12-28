NZD/USD Price Looks Vulnerable Around 0.68 as USD Gaining Back

NZD/USD ended a two-day losing streak on Tuesday with some positive momentum. Bullish sentiment in the markets provided a tailwind for the riskier Kiwi. Intraday buying was encouraged by weak dollar demand, although the lack of liquidity warrants caution. During the early European session, the NZD/USD price hovered around the daily high of 0.6810. The … Continued
