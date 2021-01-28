What is the technical outlook for NZD/USD in the near-term? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Suisse discusses NZD/USD technical outlook and maintains a neutral and cautious bias in the near-term. “We keep our cautious stance and bias for further near – term sideways trading in place, with the risk of a slightly larger […] The post NZD/USD: Risk Of A Slightly Larger H&S Top Is Growing; Staying Tactically Cautious N-Term – Credit Suisse appeared first on Forex Crunch.
