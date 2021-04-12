What is the technical outlook for NZD/USD? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Citi discusses NZD/USD technical outlook and sees a scope for a decline towards 0.6898 in the near-term. “NZDUSD completed an evening star formation after inching higher this week. The formation suggests that NZDUSD should squeeze lower towards a pivotal support range at 0.6942-0.6970 […] The post NZD/USD: Tech Setup Favors A Squeeze Lower Towards 0.6942 Ahead Of 0.6898 – Citi appeared first on Forex Crunch.

