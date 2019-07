NZD/USD’s hourly chart shows falling channel breakout. The pullback from recent highs seems to have ended. NZD/USD is attempting a break above the 50-hour moving average of 0.6680 at press time, having witnessed a falling channel breakout on the hourly chart on Tuesday. Further, the pair is now teasing an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout on the […] The post NZD/USD technical analysis: Pushing above 50-HMA after breakout appeared first on Forex Crunch.

