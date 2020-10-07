What is the forecast for NZD/USD by year-end? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Bank of America Global Research discusses NZD outlook and targets NZD/USD at 0.64 by year-end. “The NZD is likely to be driven by external factors, particularly the coronavirus situation and global recession. China remains New Zealand‘s largest trading partner and the first order impact […] The post NZD/USD: Weaker By Year-End – BofA appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- NZD/USD: Weaker By Year-End – BofA - October 7, 2020
- CAD: New Lockdowns Dulls CAD’s Relative Tactical Performance Prospects; Where To Target? – Credit Suisse - October 7, 2020
- EUR/USD: Why the euro is ready to recover from Trump’s blow (for now) - October 7, 2020