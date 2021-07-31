Good economic results in New Zealand drive a small recovery for the pair. The week closes with a downward trend after the rise of the DXY. Fed announcements weakened the US Dollar and allowed an uptrend. The NZD/USD weekly analysis gives a mix sentiment. The stronger Greenback keeps the Kiwi under pressure ahead of key […] The post NZD/USD Weekly Analysis: Upbeat NZ Data to Cope 0.70 Ahead of US Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story