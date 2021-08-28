NZD/USD gains 1.75% this week as Greenback loses ground. The 10-year bond yield spread may continue to widen and support the NZD. Powell came up with a hawkish tone in Jackson Hole, but investors remained unmoved from their dollar sell-off positions. US NFP is the key event next week that may impact the pair. The … Continued
The post NZD/USD Weekly Forecast: 0.70 Breaches After Powell, Eying NFP Now appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- NZD/USD Weekly Forecast: 0.70 Breaches After Powell, Eying NFP Now - August 27, 2021
- Powell Speech at Jackson Hole Pressures Dollar, Helps Risk-on Sentiment - August 27, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Tumbles to1.26, Greenback Weakens After Powell - August 27, 2021