NZD/USD pair plummeted this week as risk sentiment remained deteriorated. FOMC meeting minutes and COVID in NZ put more weight on the Kiwi. RBNZ refrained from increasing the OCR that further fueled the bears. Next week, the entire focus of the market lies on Jackson Hole Symposium. The weekly forecast for the NZD/USD pair is … Continued

The post NZD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears to Takeout 0.68, Eying Jackson Hole appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story