NZD/USD surged to mid-0.7100, maintaining a winning streak for the second straight week. US ADP and NFP figures reported a dismal scenario for the US dollar that supported the Kiwi bulls. Delta variant is decreasing while RBNZ is determined to hike the rates. The weekly forecast for the NZD/USD pair is bullish and may aim … Continued

The post NZD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls Target 0.73 amid USD Oust Post-NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story