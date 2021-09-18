The NZD/USD weekly forecast is bearish amid a stronger Greenback. NZ Gross domestic product grew 2.8% in the second quarter after rising 1.4% in the previous quarter. The US retail sales for August were forecast to decline for the second consecutive month on Thursday, but the upbeat figures turned the upside-down of the market. The … Continued

The post NZD/USD Weekly Forecast: Downtrend Intensifying to 0.70, Awaits FOMC appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story