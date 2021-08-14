NZD/USD Weekly Forecast: Poor Yields & RBNZ to Acquire 0.7100

NZD/USD started the week with losses but gained traction later and closed the week in green. Dismal US data and falling yields helped the Kiwi. Market awaits RBNZ cash rate decision and statement next week. The weekly forecast for the NZD/USD pair is bullish amid Dollar sell-off and probable rate hike by the RBNZ. The … Continued

