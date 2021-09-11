Goldman Sachs predicts that the third-quarter GDP will contract by 3.5-4 percentage points due to the current lockdown. The economic growth forecast for New Zealand in the second quarter is predicted to reach 16.4% pa. US dollar temporarily rose last week as some Fed officials reiterated the need for early tapering. The NZD/USD weekly forecast … Continued
The post NZD/USD Weekly Forecast: Pullback Below 0.71 Ahead of NZ GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Weekly Forecast: Strong USD to Pressure Under 1800 Before CPI - September 11, 2021
- USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Choppy Under 0.92, Watching Fed Tapering - September 11, 2021
- NZD/USD Weekly Forecast: Pullback Below 0.71 Ahead of NZ GDP - September 11, 2021