Goldman Sachs predicts that the third-quarter GDP will contract by 3.5-4 percentage points due to the current lockdown. The economic growth forecast for New Zealand in the second quarter is predicted to reach 16.4% pa. US dollar temporarily rose last week as some Fed officials reiterated the need for early tapering. The NZD/USD weekly forecast … Continued

The post NZD/USD Weekly Forecast: Pullback Below 0.71 Ahead of NZ GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story