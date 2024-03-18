Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) disclosed on Monday that it has named Huma Qamar as the new Chief Medical Officer. Qamar’s previous roles include her position as the Senior Vice President at FSD Pharma where she was the leader of the Research and Development team. Her expertise spans across development of clinical protocols from phase I through IV, supervision of clinical studies, handling FDA inspections, and providing proficient guidance to medical affairs teams.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com