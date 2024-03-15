Oddity Tech Ltd. recently disclosed the price of an underwritten secondary public offering of around 4.78 million of its Class A ordinary shares. These shares are managed by a fund overseen by L Catterton and are valued at $43.50 each. On Thursday, Oddity Tech’s regular trade session closed with their stock at $45.00, a decrease of $2.04 or 4.34%. Following regular trading hours, the stock further decreased by $0.30 or 0.67%.In addition to this, the Selling Stockholder has given underwriters the option to purchase up to an additional 717,391 ordinary shares within a 30-day period. The offering is slated to close on March 19, 2024.It’s important to note that Oddity Tech isn’t selling any of its ordinary shares in this offering. Therefore, it won’t receive any proceeds from the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholder.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com