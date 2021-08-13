Oil Extends Declines On Demand Concerns

Oil prices were declining for the second day running on Friday amid concerns that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant will curtail oil demand growth as the year progresses.

Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $71.19 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $68.91.

Increasing demand for crude ground to a halt in July and is set to rise at a slower pace over the rest of 2021 because of the surge in infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

A monthly report from OPEC on Thursday suggested that the cartel was sticking to its recent forecast for a rebound in oil demand globally this year and further growth in 2022, despite surging COVID-19 infections worldwide.

Goldman Sachs has reduced its estimate for the global oil deficit to 1 million bpd from 2.3 million bpd in the short-term given the threat to demand from Delta.

“We don’t see the recent White House statement as threatening the current market deficit nor the pace of the rebalancing in 2H21,” the U.S. investment bank said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com