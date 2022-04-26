Oil Extends Losses As Beijing Battles COVID

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, adding to the sharp losses of the previous session as investors assessed the impact of China’s rapidly spreading Covid-19 on the global economy.

Benchmark Brent crude futures fell over 1 percent to $101.12 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 1.4 percent at $97.15.

Both contracts tumbled more than 3 percent on Monday to hit a two-week closing low on demand concerns.

Beijing has rolled out mass Covid testing for nearly 20 million residents in most of the city, raising fears about a potential wider lockdown that could crimp growth and earnings.

The Chinese mainland reported 1,908 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 52 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global brokerages had cut their growth forecast for China this year, citing widespread lockdowns and longer-than-expected slump in the property market.

A stronger dollar also weighed on oil prices. The dollar roared to a new two-year high amid expectations over the Fed raising rates by 50 basis points next month.

