Oil Extends Losses For Third Day On Recovery Concerns

Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday as concerns about the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on inflation and central bank policymaking spurred bouts of sharp volatility and risk aversion in financial markets.

Uncertainty over supply after the collapse this week of talks among major producers also weighed on the commodity.

Brent crude oil futures for September delivery dropped 0.8 percent to $72.81 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for August settlement were down 1.1 percent at $71.41.

Losses were capped somewhat after industry data showed a large drop in oil inventories in the United States.

Growth worries resurfaced as a shift to some kind of policy easing in China raised worries about softening growth momentum in the rest of this year.

Inflationary concerns also weighed after the minutes from the Fed’s June meeting showed the U.S. central bank has been caught off guard by the recent rise in inflation.

Meanwhile, with the non-agreement on output policy, the supply side of the oil equation has been thrown into chaos.

The biggest fear for investors is that a lack of new supply agreement could prompt major oil producers to significantly step up production much faster. Such a scenario would unleash a new level of volatility in oil markets.

OPEC+ has restrained supply for more than a year since demand crashed during the coronavirus pandemic.

As uncertainty lingers, Russia is trying to mediate between Saudi Arabia and the UAE to help strike a deal, media reported quoted OPEC+ sources as saying.

