Oil prices fell around 2 percent on Wednesday to extend steep losses from the previous session amid a deteriorating fuel demand outlook in China and a worsening global economic outlook.

China’s decision to increase export of refined oil products also fueled concerns of weaker demand in the country.

Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.9 percent to $80.57 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 1.8 percent at $75.56.

Both contracts fell more than 4 percent in the U.S. trading session overnight after the International Monetary Fund’s managing director said a third of the world’s economies could slide into a recession in 2023.

China worries persist, with Japan announcing it would tighten borders controls for travelers from China, in response to a surge of infections among such visitors.

With hospitals overwhelmed and medical supplies running low, markets remain apprehensive about the future steps of policymakers in China.

As fears of a global recession mount, analysts say that the crude demand outlook will not improve anytime soon.

Former New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said a U.S. recession is likely because of what the Fed has to do.

Traders await minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s December meeting later in the day for additional clues on the Fed’s stance on inflation and overall monetary policy. A hawkish tone is unlikely to be positive for oil prices.

