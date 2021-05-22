Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Close Sharply Higher For The Day, But Shed 2.7% In Week

Oil Futures Close Sharply Higher For The Day, But Shed 2.7% In Week

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday and lifted the near month crude futures contract to its first positive close in four sessions.

A report from the U.S. National Hurricane Centre that a storm forming over the Western Gulf of Mexico will likely become a cyclone over the weekend raised concerns about possible disruptions in production and supported oil prices today.

Traders also weighed prospects of excess supply in the market following signs of progress in Iran nuclear talks, and uncertainty about energy demand due to the surge in coronavirus cases in Asia.

However, it is expected that gasoline demand will see a surge in the U.S. and Europe thanks to reopening of businesses and the momentum in vaccination drive.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up by $1.64 or about 2.7% at $63.58 a barrel.

WTI futures shed 2.7% in the week.

Brent crude futures were up $1.44 or 2.2% at $66.55 a barrel a little while ago.

According to reports, top policymakers said sanctions prohibiting Iranian oil export could be lifted sometime soon. The Persian Gulf nation’s president, Hassan Rouhani, said world powers have accepted that major sanctions will be lifted, though details and finer points are still awaited.

Some of the most optimistic analysts estimate the country could return to pre-sanctions production of 4 million barrels a day in as little as three months.

A report from Baker Hughes said the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 4 to 356 this week, increasing for a third straight week. The total active U.S. rig count climbed by 2 to 455, the report said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.