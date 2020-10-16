Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Close Slightly Lower

Oil Futures Close Slightly Lower

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil prices rebounded after early weakness to pare most of its losses on Thursday, after data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended October 9.

Concerns about energy demand outlook due to the surge in coronavirus cases in several parts across the globe and fresh lockdown measures limited oil’s rise. The continued impasse over coronavirus relief bill talks hurt as well.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.08 or nearly 0.2% at $40.96 a barrel.

Brent crude futures were lower by $0.16 or 0.37% at $43.16 a little while ago.

Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) this morning showed U.S. crude inventories dropped by 3.82 million barrels last week, nearly two times the expected decrease, after seeing a 500,000-barrel increae a week earlier.

The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub increased by 2.9 million barrels for the week.

The data showed gasoline stockpiles fell 1.6 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles were down 7.2 million barrels.

A report released by the American Petroleum Institute late Wednesday said U.S. crude supplies fell 5.4 million barrels last week.

The International Energy Agency said on Wednesday that a second wave of coronavirus infections could complicate efforts by producers to balance the market.

Due to spikes in coronavirus cases, several countries in Europe, including the U.K., France and Czech Republic, have imposed strict lockdown restrictions in many places.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.