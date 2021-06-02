Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Extending Gains On Demand Hopes

Oil Futures Extending Gains On Demand Hopes

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil futures are moving higher Wednesday morning, extending gains from the previous session, amid optimism about increased energy demand, and on the decision of OPEC+ to gradually increase production.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July are up $0.73 or 1.08% at 68.45 a barrel.

Brent crude futures are up $0.84 or 1.2% at $71.09 a barrel.

After a meeting on Tuesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to gradually ease supply curbs through July.

Comments from Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman that he expects oil demand in the U.S. and China to see a significant recovery and the acceleration in vaccine rollouts will likely lead to a “further rebalancing of the global oil market,” further supported oil prices.

Reports that there will be a delay in supply from Iran contribute as well to the uptick in oil prices. According to an Iranian official, talks between Iran and world powers with regard to revival of a 2015 nuclear deal are likely to be finalized in August.

Traders now look ahead to weekly crude inventories reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and Energy Information Administration (EIA), due out on Thursday.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.