Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Post Modest Gains For The Day; Shed Over 21% In 2020

Oil Futures Post Modest Gains For The Day; Shed Over 21% In 2020

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Thursday, despite concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to imposition of restrictions on movements in several countries amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

In the U.S., daily new case rate crossed the 200,000 mark for the second consecutive day.

With nearly 230,000 new cases reporting across the country in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients infected with the disease increased to over 19,744,700.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended with a gain of $0.12 or about 0.3% at $48.52 a barrel.

WTI Crude oil futures shed about 21% in calendar year 2020, while Brent crude futures tumbled more than 22%.

According to a Reuters poll, oil prices may not see any sharp uptick next year due to a new coronavirus variant and the travel restrictions imposed in several countries.

The report says several analysts are of the view that oil demand is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels before late 2022 or 2023.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, are scheduled to meet on January 4 to discuss policy and to consider a possible tapering of production cuts.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.