Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Rebound After Early Losses, Settle Modestly Higher

Oil Futures Rebound After Early Losses, Settle Modestly Higher

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday, recovering well after sharp early losses, as traders looked ahead to the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve, and the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

The Federal Reserve is set to announce its policy decision on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to hike interest rate by 50 basis points. The bank’s views on the economy and the outlook for future rate hikes are in focus.

Meanwhile the OPEC and its allies are scheduled to meet on Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $0.48 or about 0.5% at $105.17 a barrel, off the day’s low of $100.28 a barrel.

Brent crude futures were up $0.50 or 0.47% at $107.64 a barrel a little while ago.

Oil prices fell earlier in the day as disappointing economic data from China raised concerns about outlook for energy demand.

China released data on Saturday showing that factory activity in the country contracted for a second month to its lowest since February 2020 because of Covid lockdown.

Separately, Caixin released its own manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, revealing a second straight month of deterioration.

As growth worries mount, investors ignored reports suggesting that the EU will propose a phased out ban on Russian oil imports as part of a fresh round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Easing concerns about supply after Libya’s National Oil Corporation declared “temporary lifting of the force majeure” at the Zueitina oil terminal contributed as well to oil’s slide this morning.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.