Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Settle Higher As Demand Concerns Fade Slightly On Vaccine News

Oil Futures Settle Higher As Demand Concerns Fade Slightly On Vaccine News

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday, as worries about energy demand outlook faded slightly on news about a potential coronavirus vaccine proving to be safe following an early-stage human trial.

According to a report in medical journal The Lancet, a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University with AstraZeneca seems to be safe and has produced strong immune response in early-stage human trial.

Also, U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and CanSino Biologics, China, have reportedly found positive responses for their candidates today.

Meanwhile, after failing to come to any positive decision about the size and composition of a proposed recovery plan, the European Union leaders are reportedly set to arrive at a compromise soon.

European Council President Charles Michel has proposed a new figure of ?390 billion in grants combined with smaller rebate, as against an initial proposal of ?400 billion. Still, the size is higher than the ?350 billion proposed by countries including Austria, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $0.22 or about 0.5% at $40.81 a barrel.

Brent crude futures moved up $0.15 or about 0.35% to $43.29 a barrel.

AstraZeneca Plc. said Monday that the interim Phase I/II trial data showed that COVID-19 vaccine candidate is safe and induced immune response.
The company is developing a coronavirus vaccine by the name AZD1222, in partnership with the University of Oxford.

The interim results published in The Lancet confirmed a single dose of the said vaccine resulted in a four-fold increase in antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein in 95% of participants one month after injection. In all participants, a T-cell response was induced, peaking by day 14, and maintained two months after injection.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.