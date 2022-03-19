Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Settle Higher For The Day, But Post Weekly Loss

Oil Futures Settle Higher For The Day, But Post Weekly Loss

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Friday, but still posted a weekly loss due to concerns about outlook for energy demand, and recent data showing a jump in crude inventories in the U.S.

Oil prices moved up today as ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough.

The White House reportedly warned Beijing that providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will trigger severe consequences from Washington and beyond.

Later, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping for nearly two hours on Friday morning to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It is not known as yet whether Biden has convinced China to turn down Russian requests for military and economic aid.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $1.72 or about 1.7% at $104.70 a barrel. WTI crude oil futures shed more than 3% in the week.

Brent crude futures were up $1.08 or 1.01% at $107.72 a little while ago.

Data released by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) earlier this week showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. rose by 4.345 million barrels last week, as against expectations for a draw of 1.375 million barrels.

A downward revision in oil demand forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA) weighed as well on oil prices. The IEA lowered its forecast for world oil demand for the second to fourth quarters of 2022 by 1.3 million bpd noting rising commodity prices and sanctions on Russia “are expected to appreciably depress global economic growth” and impact inflation.

According to a report from Baker Hughes, U.S. energy firms this week reduced the number of oil rigs even as crude prices continued to trade over $100 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked global energy supply concerns.

Oil rig count dropped by 3 this week, the second decline in three weeks. Despite the decline in oil rigs, the total rig count remained unchanged because drillers added some natural gas and other rigs this week.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.