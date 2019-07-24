Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Settle Lower Despite Jump In Stockpiles

Oil Futures Settle Lower Despite Jump In Stockpiles

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

Crude oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, even as data from the Energy Information Administration showed a much larger than expected drop in crude stockpiles in the U.S. last week.

Worries about the outlook for energy demand due to global economic slowdown dragged oil prices down from early highs and pushed them down into negative territory.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.89, or about 1.6%, at $55.88 a barrel.

On Tuesday, WTI crude oil futures for September ended up $0.55, or about 1%, at $56.77 a barrel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said earlier in the day that crude inventories fell by 10.84 million barrels for the week to July 19, compared to forecast for a draw of 4 million barrels.

The EIA report also said that gasoline inventories decreased by 226,000 barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles rose by 613,00 barrels.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported late Tuesday that oil inventory in the U.S. fell by 11 million barrels in the week to July 19, compared to analyst expectations of a much smaller 4 million barrel draw.

Rising tensions in the Middle East, optimism about U.S.-China trade talks and API’s data showing a significant drop in U.S. crude inventories lifted crude oil prices earlier in the day.

However, oil futures turned weak later on in the session, weighed down by the IMF’s recent decision to lower its growth forecasts for the U.S. and the global economy for this year and next.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its growth forecasts for the global economy for this year and next.

Gulf tensions continued to hurt sentiment after the American military said the U.S. may have brought down two Iranian drones in the Gulf last week, not one.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said today his country was open to holding talks on its nuclear program but would not surrender under the name of negotiation.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.