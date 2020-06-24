Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Settle Lower

Oil Futures Settle Lower

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, giving up early gains, as worries about energy demand resurfaced amid reports showing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases across several states in America.

However, oil’s downside was somewhat limited thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump’s reassurance that the U.S.-China phase one trade deals remains “fully intact.” Trump also wrote that he hopes China will “continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!”

Trump’s tweet helped ease concerns that had risen after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro remarked earlier that the deal with China was “over.”

Navarro clarified later that his remarks about China’s failure to warn the U.S. about the cornoavirus outbreak were “taken widely out of context.” He said, the comments “had nothing at all to do with the Phase I trade deal, which continues in place. I was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world.”

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.36 or about 0.9% at $40.37 a barrel, well off the day’s high of $41.63 a barrel.

Brent crude futures ended lower by $0.45 or about 1% at $42.63 a barrel.

Traders were looking ahead to weekly crude inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) for further direction.

While the API’s weekly report is due later today, the EIA will release its inventory data Wednesday morning.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.