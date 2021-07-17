Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Settle Modestly Higher For The Day, Shed Nearly 4% In Week

Oil Futures Settle Modestly Higher For The Day, Shed Nearly 4% In Week

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday, moving up after two successive days of sharp losses, but ended with a sharp weekly loss.

Worries about outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus and continued uncertainty about the OPEC+ agreeing on a deal on crude output weighed on the commodity earlier in the week.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.16 or about 0.2% at $71.81 a barrel. On Thursday, the contract recorded its lowest finish in about a month.

Oil futures shed nearly 4% in the week.

With several countries across the world beginning to tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, analysts are of the view that oil demand might weaken in some parts in the coming weeks.

According to a report from Baker Hughes, oil and gas rigs count in the U.S. rose for a third week in a row, increasing by 5 to 484 in the week to July 16, the highest level since April 2020.

U.S. oil rigs rose two to 380 this week, their highest since April 2020. Gas rigs increased by three to 104, their highest since March 2020, rising for five weeks in a row, the longest streak since March 2018, the data showed.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.