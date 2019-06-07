Breaking News
Oil Futures Settle Sharply Higher For 2nd Day

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher for a second straight session on Friday, amid signs OPEC members and allies will extend output cuts beyond June.

After plunging to a 5-month low on Wednesday on an unexpected sharp jump in crude inventories and concerns about a likely drop in energy demand, oil prices have regained significant ground in the past couple of sessions.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended up $1.40, or 2.7%, at $53.99 a barrel.

On Thursday, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.91, or 1.8%, at $52.59 a barrel.

Brent crude oil futures were up 2.7%, at 63.33 a barrel around mid afternoon today.

For the week, WTA crude futures gained about 0.9%.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said OPEC is close to agreeing to extend an oil supply-cutting agreement beyond June.

Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Russia, Al-Falih said that perfect stability on the oil market had not been achieved and the market was being influenced by factors outside “our” control.

“I’m hoping it will be an easy decision and that we’ll roll over, but if it’s not, we will be flexible in terms of our position in the kingdom. A return to the price-crash environment of 2014-15 is simply unacceptable,” he added.

Oil prices have risen despite lingering concerns about short term energy demand due to economic slowdown amid trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

The U.S. government’s decision to impose tariffs on Mexican goods from June 10th added to concerns about global growth.

The Trump administration decided to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican goods that come into the U.S. and said the rate would go up gradually if Mexico does not make efforts to halt illegal migration of people into the U.S.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Mexican officials are reportedly in migration talks. Although the Trump administration is said to be moving forward to implement the proposed tariff from Monday, some analysts and participants believe Trump will delay imposing the tariffs for now.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

