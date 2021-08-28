Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Settle Sharply Higher For The Day, Gains Over 10% In Week

Oil Futures Settle Sharply Higher For The Day, Gains Over 10% In Week

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Friday amid possible near-term disruptions in oil and natural gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico region due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.

According to reports, the hurricane will likely make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf Coast this weekend.

The dollar’s weakness after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium that the central bank will likely begin to reduce its monthly bond purchases before the end of this year, and that rate hikes are unlikely to happen anytime soon.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up by $1.32 or about 2% at $68.74 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained more than 10% in the week.

Brent crude futures were up $1.40 or about 2% at 71.59 a barrel a little while ago.

Traders assessed the prospect of supply outages as energy companies began shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend.

BHP and BP said they have begun to stop production at offshore platforms as a storm was brewing in the Caribbean Sea.

The storm is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico tonight and will be hit by a powerful hurricane this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meanwhile, a report from Baker Hughes shows the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil increased by five to 410 this week, marking the fourth weekly increase in a row. The total active U.S. rig count climbed by five to 508.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.