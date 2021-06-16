Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Settle Sharply Higher On Demand Hopes

Oil Futures Settle Sharply Higher On Demand Hopes

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 hours ago

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday, with traders betting on hopes demand for oil will see a significant increase in the second of this year amid signs of a strong economic rebound from the pandemic.

Expectations that the official data, due Wednesday morning, will reveal another drop in weekly crude inventories contributed as well to oil’s uptick. Analysts expect crude stockpiles may have dropped by about 3 million barrels last week.

A slowdown in talks between Iran and global powers in reviving a 2015 nuclear deal also supported oil prices.

Markets are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement, due Wednesday afternoon.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up by $1.24 or about 1.8% at $72.12 a barrel, the highest settlement in over two-and-a-half years.

Brent crude futures were gaining $1.25 or 1.7% at $74.11 a barrel a little while ago.

Traders now await weekly crude oil reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and Energy Information Administration (EIA). While the API’s report is due later today, the EIA is scheduled to release its data Wednesday morning.

Last Friday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report that it expects global oil demand to return to pre-pandemic levels late next year.

World consumption will once again surpass 100 million barrels a day in the second half of 2022 as developed economies bring the virus under control, the agency said and called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to “open the taps to keep the world oil markets adequately supplied.”

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.