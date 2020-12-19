Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Settle Sharply Higher, Posts Gains For 7th Straight Week

Oil Futures Settle Sharply Higher, Posts Gains For 7th Straight Week

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Despite continued surge in new coronavirus cases across the world, crude oil futures ended higher on Friday amid hopes energy demand will pick up gradually following another coronavirus vaccine getting the nod from the U.S. drug regulator.

The recent data from Energy Information Administration (EIA) that showed a sharp drop in crude oil stockpiles last week continued to support oil prices.

Oil is also continuing to be supported by the recent decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to slow the pace of a planned increase in supplies next year.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.74 or about 1.5% at $49.10 a barrel.

Brent crude futures moved up nearly 1.5% to settle at $52.26 a barrel.

According to a report released by Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 5 to 263 this week, continuing to rise for a fourth straight week.

The total active U.S. rig count, including those drilling for natural gas, increased by 8 to 346.

An U.S. FDA panel recommended emergency approval of Moderna vaccine, paving the way for six million doses to start shipping as soon as this weekend.

Vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech got the nod earlier this month. The U.S., U.K. and Canada have already given the go-ahead and have begun administering the vaccines now.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.