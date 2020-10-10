Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Futures Shed 1.4% In The Session, Gain 9.6% In Week

Oil Futures Shed 1.4% In The Session, Gain 9.6% In Week

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday as traders made largely cautious moves, weighing demand and supply position in the market.

According to reports, Norway reached an agreement with labor union officials, bringing the strike to an end, which otherwise could have resulted in a sharp reduction in Norwegian crude output next week.

According to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, around 91.55% of current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico had been shut in as a result of Hurricane Delta, along with 62.17% of natural-gas output.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $0.59 or about 1.4% at $40.60 a barrel.

Despite ending lower today, WTI Crude oil futures notched up a gain of nearly 10% in the week, due largely to the impact of the hurricane, which forced the authorities to shut down energy production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Crude oil futures had ended the previous two weeks with losses.

Brent crude futures declined nearly $0.50 or about 1.1% to $42.85 a barrel.

According to a report from Baker Hughes, the number of active oil drilling rigs count in the U.S. went up by 4 to 193 this week.

Traders were also reacting to comments by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that world oil demand will plateau in the late 2030s and could by then have begun to decline.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.