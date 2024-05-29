Oil markets reacted strongly today as the American Petroleum Institute (API) released its latest weekly crude oil stock data, showing a significant decrease in inventories. The updated figures for May 29, 2024, indicate a sharp decline in US crude oil stock by -6.490 million barrels, a stark contrast to the previous week’s increase of 2.480 million barrels.This drastic reduction in crude inventories has spurred a rally in oil prices, as traders and investors interpret the data as a signal of heightened demand or reduced supply. The considerable drawdown suggests that the market may be tighter than previously anticipated, sparking concerns about the balance between oil supply and demand in the coming weeks.Analysts are closely watching for any further developments, including possible shifts in OPEC+ production levels or geopolitical events that could impact oil supply. The latest API report has undoubtedly injected a new wave of volatility and attention into the oil markets, setting the stage for potentially significant price movements ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com