Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Nears Three-year High After Stalemate In OPEC Talks

Oil Nears Three-year High After Stalemate In OPEC Talks

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday to reach their highest levels since 2018 after OPEC+ ended days of talks without an agreement to boost production in the face of rising global demand.

Brent crude futures edged up 0.3 percent to $77.36, climbing above $77 a barrel for the first time since 2018 this week. U.S. crude futures were up 1.6 percent at $76.33 after having hit as high as $76.98 earlier in the session.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, abandoned oil output talks on Monday amid Saudi-UAE standoff.

The United Arab Emirates agreed to go along with output increases but rejected a separate proposal to extend curbs to end-2022.

No date was set for resuming talks but Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said he hoped that within 10 days a date would be set for a new OPEC+ meeting.

Analysts warned that large inventory drawdowns and uncertainty about future supply would add to near-term inflationary pressures that threaten to undermine the global economic recovery.

The Biden administration has urged the group to get its act together. The White House is “closely monitoring the OPEC+ negotiations and their impact on the global economic recovery,” a spokesperson said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.