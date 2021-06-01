Breaking News
Oil Prices Climb On Demand Optimism

Oil prices advanced on Tuesday, with Brent crude futures climbing above $70 per barrel to trade at their highest since March on growing optimism over fuel demand outlook.

Brent crude futures for Aug delivery jumped over 2 percent to $70.73 a barrel, while WTI crude futures for July settlement were up as much as 2.7 percent at $68.10 per barrel.

As lockdown restrictions ease around the world and vaccination gathers pace, analysts expect oil demand growth to outstrip supply in the next quarter despite the possible return of Iranian crude and condensate exports.

Surveys showed earlier the day that factory activity continued to expand in key Asian economies in May, thanks to an ongoing recovery in global demand.

Euro zone manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace in May despite supple bottlenecks, a separate survey showed.

IHS Markit’s final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a new record high of 63.1 in May from April’s 62.9. This was up from a prelim 62.8.

Sentiment was also underpinned after the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee kept its global oil demand forecast steady amid a robust recovery in the U.S. and Europe, and reinforced the view that the market was well-placed to absorb more supply from Iran.

The coalition is expected to ratify a scheduled output increase for July when it meets later today.

The summer driving season officially got underway in the United States following the Memorial Day weekend.

