Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Prices Crash Again On Virus Jitters, Settle At 14-month Low

Oil Prices Crash Again On Virus Jitters, Settle At 14-month Low

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Friday, extending recent losses, as growing concerns about energy demand due to the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus on the global economy weighed on the commodity once again.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $2.33, or about 5%, at $44.76 a barrel, the lowest settlement since end December 2018.

On Thursday, WTI crude oil futures ended down $1.64, or 3.4%, at $47.09 a barrel.

WTI crude oil futures lost nearly 16% this week, the biggest weekly decline in more than 12 years.

In the month of February 2020, oil futures lost about 13%.

Brent crude futures declined by about 3.2% to $50.75 a barrel, the lowest in about fourteen months.

OPEC and allies are scheduled to meet next week, March 5-6, to consider deepening production cuts to support prices. Currently, the group is producing 1.7 million barrels less per day.

According to the Production Supply Monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil output fell to 12.78 million barrels per day in December from 12.86 million barrels per day a month earlier.

But then, weekly oil reports from EIA since January this year, have showed a jump in crude production in the U.S, with output rising to a record 13 million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, in news about the coronavirus outbreak, New Zealand and Nigeria have confirmed their first coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization has warned that the fast-spreading disease could soon reach most, “if not all” countries around the world.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said the organization has raised its assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of the coronavirus to “very high.”

In addition to the confirmed cases in new countries, the number of cases in countries like China, South Korea and Iran continue to rise.

According to reports, officials in the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan, declared a state of emergency because of the pace of new infections there. South Korean officials are said to be rushing to test thousands of members of a church at the center of that country’s outbreak.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.