Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Prices Edge Up In Cautious Trade

Oil Prices Edge Up In Cautious Trade

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 3 mins ago

Oil prices rose on Monday, although the upside remained capped by renewed concerns about a slowing global economy.

Benchmark Brent crude edged up 0.25 percent to $64.38 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 0.1 percent at $57.55 a barrel.

Prices remain somewhat supported by robust U.S. jobs report released last week and a flare up in geopolitical tensions.

The latest jobs report showed that U.S. employment surged up by 224,000 jobs in June, the most in five months, after a gain of 72,000 jobs in May. Economists had expected employment to increase by about 160,000 jobs.

Geopolitics continue to remain in focus after Iran said on Sunday it would boost its uranium enrichment, in breach of a cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

The announcement prompted a warning ‘to be careful’ from U.S. President Donald Trump, who pulled out of the pact last year.

On the flip side, the lack of concrete progress in resolving the acrimonious trade war between the United States and China has dampened prospects of global economic growth and oil demand.

As top U.S. and Chinese officials organize a resumption of talks for this week to try to resolve a year-long trade war, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan warned against “protectionism in the name of national security”, and called major powers to make more contributions to global peace and stability.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.