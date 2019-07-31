Oil Prices Extend Gains For Fifth Day

Breaking News
Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Oil prices rose on Wednesday to extend gains for a fifth straight session, with bullish inventory data and expectations surrounding a Fed rate cut helping underpin investor sentiment.

Benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.65 percent to $65.05 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $58.39 a barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a crude oil inventory draw of 6.024 million barrels for the week ending July 25, compared to analyst expectations of a 1.818-million barrel draw.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released later in the day.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to deliver the first interest rate cut in more than 10 years later today, lowering the benchmark rate by 25 basis points amid concerns about low inflation.

The move may result in higher U.S. oil demand and could exert downward pressure on the dollar.

Rising tensions in the Middle East and renewed outages in Libya also supported prices.

Libya’s Sharara oilfield, the country’s largest, shut down on Tuesday after a problem with a valve on the pipeline linking it to the Zawiya oil terminal, Reuters said citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

