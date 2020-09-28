Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Prices Fall As Demand Worries Linger

Oil Prices Fall As Demand Worries Linger

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Oil prices fell on Monday as rising coronavirus cases coupled with the reimposition of mobility curbs in some countries clouded the outlook for a recovery in fuel demand.

Benchmark Brent crude dropped half a percent to $42.18 a barrel, after having fallen 2.9 percent last week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.7 percent at $39.98, after having declined 2.1 percent last week.

Amid signs of fresh virus spikes, Europe is seeing a reintroduction of strong measures in big cities like Paris, London and Madrid.

The United States has been the worst-hit country in the world with the number of coronavirus cases reaching 7 million over the weekend.

According to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of new coronavirus cases has increased by at least 10 percent or more compared to the week before in 21 states as of Sunday. Health experts have warned of a potential coronavirus surge in the fall and winter.

The World Health Organization warned Friday that coronavirus deaths could more than double to two million if the world failed to take any collective action.

Market participants are gearing up for heavy new data this week, including China purchasing manager indexes due Wednesday and the September U.S. employment report due on Friday, which will be the last before the November election. The EIA crude oil inventory report comes out Wednesday.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.